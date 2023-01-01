Brunei dollars to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert BND to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 bnd
2,800.24 ils

1.00000 BND = 2.80024 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:39
Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.919651.37131.6662518.241.346851.538940.804635
1 EUR1.087411.491151.8118819.83421.464561.673440.8751
1 CAD0.7292350.67062311.2150913.30120.982171.122250.586768
1 NZD0.600150.5519130.822986110.94670.8083120.9235920.482902

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 BND2.80024 ILS
5 BND14.00120 ILS
10 BND28.00240 ILS
20 BND56.00480 ILS
50 BND140.01200 ILS
100 BND280.02400 ILS
250 BND700.06000 ILS
500 BND1400.12000 ILS
1000 BND2800.24000 ILS
2000 BND5600.48000 ILS
5000 BND14001.20000 ILS
10000 BND28002.40000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Brunei Dollar
1 ILS0.35711 BND
5 ILS1.78557 BND
10 ILS3.57113 BND
20 ILS7.14226 BND
50 ILS17.85565 BND
100 ILS35.71130 BND
250 ILS89.27825 BND
500 ILS178.55650 BND
1000 ILS357.11300 BND
2000 ILS714.22600 BND
5000 ILS1785.56500 BND
10000 ILS3571.13000 BND