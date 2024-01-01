Brunei dollars to Icelandic krónas today

Convert BND to ISK at the real exchange rate

1,000 bnd
102,012 isk

1.000 BND = 102.0 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:22
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Icelandic Króna
1 BND102.01200 ISK
5 BND510.06000 ISK
10 BND1,020.12000 ISK
20 BND2,040.24000 ISK
50 BND5,100.60000 ISK
100 BND10,201.20000 ISK
250 BND25,503.00000 ISK
500 BND51,006.00000 ISK
1000 BND102,012.00000 ISK
2000 BND204,024.00000 ISK
5000 BND510,060.00000 ISK
10000 BND1,020,120.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Brunei Dollar
1 ISK0.00980 BND
5 ISK0.04901 BND
10 ISK0.09803 BND
20 ISK0.19606 BND
50 ISK0.49014 BND
100 ISK0.98028 BND
250 ISK2.45070 BND
500 ISK4.90140 BND
1000 ISK9.80279 BND
2000 ISK19.60558 BND
5000 ISK49.01395 BND
10000 ISK98.02790 BND