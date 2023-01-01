Brunei dollars to Icelandic krónas today

Convert BND to ISK at the real exchange rate

1000 bnd
104689 isk

1.00000 BND = 104.68900 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:40
Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.91981.37161.6661118.24191.346851.538820.804667
1 EUR1.087211.49121.811419.83261.46431.6730.8749
1 CAD0.7290760.67059911.2147213.29970.9819551.121910.586663
1 NZD0.60020.552060.823234110.94880.8083790.9235980.482961

How to convert Brunei dollars to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brunei dollar

BND to USD

BND to EUR

BND to CAD

BND to NZD

BND to ZAR

BND to SGD

BND to AUD

BND to GBP

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Icelandic Króna
1 BND104.68900 ISK
5 BND523.44500 ISK
10 BND1046.89000 ISK
20 BND2093.78000 ISK
50 BND5234.45000 ISK
100 BND10468.90000 ISK
250 BND26172.25000 ISK
500 BND52344.50000 ISK
1000 BND104689.00000 ISK
2000 BND209378.00000 ISK
5000 BND523445.00000 ISK
10000 BND1046890.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Brunei Dollar
1 ISK0.00955 BND
5 ISK0.04776 BND
10 ISK0.09552 BND
20 ISK0.19104 BND
50 ISK0.47761 BND
100 ISK0.95521 BND
250 ISK2.38803 BND
500 ISK4.77607 BND
1000 ISK9.55213 BND
2000 ISK19.10426 BND
5000 ISK47.76065 BND
10000 ISK95.52130 BND