Brunei dollars to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert BND to BTN at the real exchange rate

1,000 bnd
61,853.80 btn

1.000 BND = 61.85 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9221.361.65918.9151.3451.5350.788
1 EUR1.08411.4741.79820.5071.4581.6640.854
1 CAD0.7360.67811.2213.9130.9891.1290.579
1 NZD0.6030.5560.82111.4050.8110.9250.475

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brunei dollars to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brunei dollar

BND to USD

BND to EUR

BND to CAD

BND to NZD

BND to ZAR

BND to SGD

BND to AUD

BND to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 BND61.85380 BTN
5 BND309.26900 BTN
10 BND618.53800 BTN
20 BND1,237.07600 BTN
50 BND3,092.69000 BTN
100 BND6,185.38000 BTN
250 BND15,463.45000 BTN
500 BND30,926.90000 BTN
1000 BND61,853.80000 BTN
2000 BND123,707.60000 BTN
5000 BND309,269.00000 BTN
10000 BND618,538.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Brunei Dollar
1 BTN0.01617 BND
5 BTN0.08084 BND
10 BTN0.16167 BND
20 BTN0.32334 BND
50 BTN0.80836 BND
100 BTN1.61672 BND
250 BTN4.04180 BND
500 BTN8.08360 BND
1000 BTN16.16720 BND
2000 BTN32.33440 BND
5000 BTN80.83600 BND
10000 BTN161.67200 BND