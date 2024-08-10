Brunei dollar to Bhutanese ngultrums exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Bhutanese ngultrums is currently 63.417 today, reflecting a -0.017% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.493% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Bhutanese ngultrums has fluctuated between a high of 63.769 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 63.106 on 03-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.245% increase in value.