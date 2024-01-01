Brunei dollars to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert BND to BTN at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BND = Nu.63.07 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:15
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BND to BTN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BTN
1 BND to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High64.042965.3308
Low62.735062.7350
Average63.434364.1455
Change-1.24%-1.51%
View full history

1 BND to BTN stats

The performance of BND to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 64.0429 and a 30 day low of 62.7350. This means the 30 day average was 63.4343. The change for BND to BTN was -1.24.

The performance of BND to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 65.3308 and a 90 day low of 62.7350. This means the 90 day average was 64.1455. The change for BND to BTN was -1.51.

Track market ratesView BND to BTN chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9431.3961.69218.0491.3381.5310.788
1 EUR1.0611.4791.79319.1311.4181.6220.835
1 CAD0.7170.67611.21212.9320.9591.0970.565
1 NZD0.5910.5580.825110.6690.7910.9050.466

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brunei dollars to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brunei dollar

BND to USD

BND to EUR

BND to CAD

BND to NZD

BND to ZAR

BND to SGD

BND to AUD

BND to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 BND63.06670 BTN
5 BND315.33350 BTN
10 BND630.66700 BTN
20 BND1,261.33400 BTN
50 BND3,153.33500 BTN
100 BND6,306.67000 BTN
250 BND15,766.67500 BTN
500 BND31,533.35000 BTN
1000 BND63,066.70000 BTN
2000 BND126,133.40000 BTN
5000 BND315,333.50000 BTN
10000 BND630,667.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Brunei Dollar
1 BTN0.01586 BND
5 BTN0.07928 BND
10 BTN0.15856 BND
20 BTN0.31712 BND
50 BTN0.79281 BND
100 BTN1.58562 BND
250 BTN3.96405 BND
500 BTN7.92810 BND
1000 BTN15.85620 BND
2000 BTN31.71240 BND
5000 BTN79.28100 BND
10000 BTN158.56200 BND