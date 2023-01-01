Brunei dollars to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert BND to BTN at the real exchange rate

1000 bnd
61768.40 btn

1.00000 BND = 61.76840 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:35
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brunei dollars to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 BND61.76840 BTN
5 BND308.84200 BTN
10 BND617.68400 BTN
20 BND1235.36800 BTN
50 BND3088.42000 BTN
100 BND6176.84000 BTN
250 BND15442.10000 BTN
500 BND30884.20000 BTN
1000 BND61768.40000 BTN
2000 BND123536.80000 BTN
5000 BND308842.00000 BTN
10000 BND617684.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Brunei Dollar
1 BTN0.01619 BND
5 BTN0.08095 BND
10 BTN0.16189 BND
20 BTN0.32379 BND
50 BTN0.80947 BND
100 BTN1.61895 BND
250 BTN4.04737 BND
500 BTN8.09475 BND
1000 BTN16.18950 BND
2000 BTN32.37900 BND
5000 BTN80.94750 BND
10000 BTN161.89500 BND