50 Bhutanese ngultrums to Brunei dollars

Convert BTN to BND at the real exchange rate

50 btn
0.80 bnd

1.00000 BTN = 0.01610 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Brunei Dollar
1 BTN0.01610 BND
5 BTN0.08049 BND
10 BTN0.16097 BND
20 BTN0.32195 BND
50 BTN0.80486 BND
100 BTN1.60973 BND
250 BTN4.02432 BND
500 BTN8.04865 BND
1000 BTN16.09730 BND
2000 BTN32.19460 BND
5000 BTN80.48650 BND
10000 BTN160.97300 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 BND62.12230 BTN
5 BND310.61150 BTN
10 BND621.22300 BTN
20 BND1242.44600 BTN
50 BND3106.11500 BTN
100 BND6212.23000 BTN
250 BND15530.57500 BTN
500 BND31061.15000 BTN
1000 BND62122.30000 BTN
2000 BND124244.60000 BTN
5000 BND310611.50000 BTN
10000 BND621223.00000 BTN