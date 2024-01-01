1 thousand Bhutanese ngultrums to Brunei dollars

Convert BTN to BND at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
16.33 bnd

1.000 BTN = 0.01633 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.37918.9790.9410.8041.3631.6931.551
1 CAD0.725113.7660.6830.5830.9891.2281.125
1 ZAR0.0530.07310.050.0420.0720.0890.082
1 EUR1.0631.46520.16710.8541.4481.7991.649

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrums

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Brunei Dollar
1 BTN0.01633 BND
5 BTN0.08164 BND
10 BTN0.16327 BND
20 BTN0.32655 BND
50 BTN0.81637 BND
100 BTN1.63274 BND
250 BTN4.08185 BND
500 BTN8.16370 BND
1000 BTN16.32740 BND
2000 BTN32.65480 BND
5000 BTN81.63700 BND
10000 BTN163.27400 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 BND61.24670 BTN
5 BND306.23350 BTN
10 BND612.46700 BTN
20 BND1,224.93400 BTN
50 BND3,062.33500 BTN
100 BND6,124.67000 BTN
250 BND15,311.67500 BTN
500 BND30,623.35000 BTN
1000 BND61,246.70000 BTN
2000 BND122,493.40000 BTN
5000 BND306,233.50000 BTN
10000 BND612,467.00000 BTN