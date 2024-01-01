10 Brunei dollars to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert BND to BTN at the real exchange rate

10 bnd
634.17 btn

B$1.000 BND = Nu.63.42 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
We can't send money between these currencies

BND to BTN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BND to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High63.417463.4174
Low62.127561.4395
Average62.555862.0007
Change1.90%2.86%
1 BND to BTN stats

The performance of BND to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 63.4174 and a 30 day low of 62.1275. This means the 30 day average was 62.5558. The change for BND to BTN was 1.90.

The performance of BND to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 63.4174 and a 90 day low of 61.4395. This means the 90 day average was 62.0007. The change for BND to BTN was 2.86.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9161.3731.66718.3241.3241.5220.784
1 EUR1.09211.4991.8220.0041.4451.6610.856
1 CAD0.7280.66711.21413.3470.9641.1080.571
1 NZD0.60.5490.824110.9920.7940.9130.47

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Brunei dollars to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 BND63.41740 BTN
5 BND317.08700 BTN
10 BND634.17400 BTN
20 BND1,268.34800 BTN
50 BND3,170.87000 BTN
100 BND6,341.74000 BTN
250 BND15,854.35000 BTN
500 BND31,708.70000 BTN
1000 BND63,417.40000 BTN
2000 BND126,834.80000 BTN
5000 BND317,087.00000 BTN
10000 BND634,174.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Brunei Dollar
1 BTN0.01577 BND
5 BTN0.07884 BND
10 BTN0.15769 BND
20 BTN0.31537 BND
50 BTN0.78843 BND
100 BTN1.57685 BND
250 BTN3.94213 BND
500 BTN7.88425 BND
1000 BTN15.76850 BND
2000 BTN31.53700 BND
5000 BTN78.84250 BND
10000 BTN157.68500 BND