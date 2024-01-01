Brunei dollars to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert BND to KWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bnd
228.798 kwd

1.000 BND = 0.2288 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:23
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 BND0.22880 KWD
5 BND1.14399 KWD
10 BND2.28798 KWD
20 BND4.57596 KWD
50 BND11.43990 KWD
100 BND22.87980 KWD
250 BND57.19950 KWD
500 BND114.39900 KWD
1000 BND228.79800 KWD
2000 BND457.59600 KWD
5000 BND1,143.99000 KWD
10000 BND2,287.98000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Brunei Dollar
1 KWD4.37067 BND
5 KWD21.85335 BND
10 KWD43.70670 BND
20 KWD87.41340 BND
50 KWD218.53350 BND
100 KWD437.06700 BND
250 KWD1,092.66750 BND
500 KWD2,185.33500 BND
1000 KWD4,370.67000 BND
2000 KWD8,741.34000 BND
5000 KWD21,853.35000 BND
10000 KWD43,706.70000 BND