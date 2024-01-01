100 Brunei dollars to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert BND to KWD at the real exchange rate

100 bnd
23.122 kwd

B$1.000 BND = ك0.2312 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BND to KWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BND to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.23120.2312
Low0.22720.2257
Average0.22840.2275
Change1.49%1.82%
1 BND to KWD stats

The performance of BND to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2312 and a 30 day low of 0.2272. This means the 30 day average was 0.2284. The change for BND to KWD was 1.49.

The performance of BND to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2312 and a 90 day low of 0.2257. This means the 90 day average was 0.2275. The change for BND to KWD was 1.82.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 BND0.23122 KWD
5 BND1.15611 KWD
10 BND2.31221 KWD
20 BND4.62442 KWD
50 BND11.56105 KWD
100 BND23.12210 KWD
250 BND57.80525 KWD
500 BND115.61050 KWD
1000 BND231.22100 KWD
2000 BND462.44200 KWD
5000 BND1,156.10500 KWD
10000 BND2,312.21000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Brunei Dollar
1 KWD4.32487 BND
5 KWD21.62435 BND
10 KWD43.24870 BND
20 KWD86.49740 BND
50 KWD216.24350 BND
100 KWD432.48700 BND
250 KWD1,081.21750 BND
500 KWD2,162.43500 BND
1000 KWD4,324.87000 BND
2000 KWD8,649.74000 BND
5000 KWD21,624.35000 BND
10000 KWD43,248.70000 BND