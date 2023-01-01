Brunei dollars to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert BND to KWD at the real exchange rate

1000 bnd
228.985 kwd

1.00000 BND = 0.22898 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:41
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.91971.37191.6665318.25081.346951.539410.804764
1 EUR1.087411.49181.8121819.84591.464671.673950.875
1 CAD0.7289160.67032911.2147613.30330.9818141.12210.586606
1 NZD0.600050.5518210.823209110.95140.8082370.9237220.482899

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brunei dollars to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brunei dollar

BND to USD

BND to EUR

BND to CAD

BND to NZD

BND to ZAR

BND to SGD

BND to AUD

BND to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 BND0.22898 KWD
5 BND1.14492 KWD
10 BND2.28985 KWD
20 BND4.57970 KWD
50 BND11.44925 KWD
100 BND22.89850 KWD
250 BND57.24625 KWD
500 BND114.49250 KWD
1000 BND228.98500 KWD
2000 BND457.97000 KWD
5000 BND1144.92500 KWD
10000 BND2289.85000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Brunei Dollar
1 KWD4.36710 BND
5 KWD21.83550 BND
10 KWD43.67100 BND
20 KWD87.34200 BND
50 KWD218.35500 BND
100 KWD436.71000 BND
250 KWD1091.77500 BND
500 KWD2183.55000 BND
1000 KWD4367.10000 BND
2000 KWD8734.20000 BND
5000 KWD21835.50000 BND
10000 KWD43671.00000 BND