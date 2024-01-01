250 Kuwaiti dinars to Brunei dollars

Convert KWD to BND at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = B$4.315 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:48
KWD to BND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BND
1 KWD to BNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.31444.3917
Low4.19844.1984
Average4.24934.2806
Change1.95%-1.75%
1 KWD to BND stats

The performance of KWD to BND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.3144 and a 30 day low of 4.1984. This means the 30 day average was 4.2493. The change for KWD to BND was 1.95.

The performance of KWD to BND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.3917 and a 90 day low of 4.1984. This means the 90 day average was 4.2806. The change for KWD to BND was -1.75.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Brunei Dollar
1 KWD4.31472 BND
5 KWD21.57360 BND
10 KWD43.14720 BND
20 KWD86.29440 BND
50 KWD215.73600 BND
100 KWD431.47200 BND
250 KWD1,078.68000 BND
500 KWD2,157.36000 BND
1000 KWD4,314.72000 BND
2000 KWD8,629.44000 BND
5000 KWD21,573.60000 BND
10000 KWD43,147.20000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 BND0.23177 KWD
5 BND1.15883 KWD
10 BND2.31765 KWD
20 BND4.63530 KWD
50 BND11.58825 KWD
100 BND23.17650 KWD
250 BND57.94125 KWD
500 BND115.88250 KWD
1000 BND231.76500 KWD
2000 BND463.53000 KWD
5000 BND1,158.82500 KWD
10000 BND2,317.65000 KWD