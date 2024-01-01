Brunei dollars to Indonesian rupiahs today

Convert BND to IDR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bnd
11,687,900 idr

1.000 BND = 11,690 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:21
How to convert Brunei dollars to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Indonesian Rupiah
1 BND11,687.90000 IDR
5 BND58,439.50000 IDR
10 BND116,879.00000 IDR
20 BND233,758.00000 IDR
50 BND584,395.00000 IDR
100 BND1,168,790.00000 IDR
250 BND2,921,975.00000 IDR
500 BND5,843,950.00000 IDR
1000 BND11,687,900.00000 IDR
2000 BND23,375,800.00000 IDR
5000 BND58,439,500.00000 IDR
10000 BND116,879,000.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Brunei Dollar
1 IDR0.00009 BND
5 IDR0.00043 BND
10 IDR0.00086 BND
20 IDR0.00171 BND
50 IDR0.00428 BND
100 IDR0.00856 BND
250 IDR0.02139 BND
500 IDR0.04278 BND
1000 IDR0.08556 BND
2000 IDR0.17112 BND
5000 IDR0.42779 BND
10000 IDR0.85558 BND