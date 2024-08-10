Brunei dollar to Indonesian rupiahs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Indonesian rupiahs is currently 12,029.800 today, reflecting a 0.011% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.486% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Indonesian rupiahs has fluctuated between a high of 12,264.200 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 11,980.900 on 08-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.430% decrease in value.