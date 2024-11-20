Brunei dollar to Indonesian rupiahs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Indonesian rupiahs is currently 11,829.800 today, reflecting a -0.044% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.422% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Indonesian rupiahs has fluctuated between a high of 11,842.500 on 18-11-2024 and a low of 11,728.200 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a 0.511% increase in value.