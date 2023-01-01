Costa Rican Colón (CRC)
Currency name
Costa Rican Colón
Currency symbol
₡
CRC exchange rates
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|INR
|JPY
|RUB
|AUD
|ZAR
|From CRC
|0.00189
|0.00173
|0.00151
|0.15687
|0.28360
|0.16783
|0.00290
|0.03453
|To CRC
|530.37500
|577.57800
|660.29000
|6.37454
|3.52608
|5.95857
|344.47900
|28.96450
