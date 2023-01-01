Costa Rican colóns to CFP francs today

Convert CRC to XPF at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
208 xpf

1.00000 CRC = 0.20775 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:52
How to convert Costa Rican colóns to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / CFP Franc
1 CRC0.20775 XPF
5 CRC1.03875 XPF
10 CRC2.07749 XPF
20 CRC4.15498 XPF
50 CRC10.38745 XPF
100 CRC20.77490 XPF
250 CRC51.93725 XPF
500 CRC103.87450 XPF
1000 CRC207.74900 XPF
2000 CRC415.49800 XPF
5000 CRC1038.74500 XPF
10000 CRC2077.49000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Costa Rican Colón
1 XPF4.81350 CRC
5 XPF24.06750 CRC
10 XPF48.13500 CRC
20 XPF96.27000 CRC
50 XPF240.67500 CRC
100 XPF481.35000 CRC
250 XPF1203.37500 CRC
500 XPF2406.75000 CRC
1000 XPF4813.50000 CRC
2000 XPF9627.00000 CRC
5000 XPF24067.50000 CRC
10000 XPF48135.00000 CRC