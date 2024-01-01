Costa Rican colóns to CFP francs today

Convert CRC to XPF at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
218 xpf

1.000 CRC = 0.2183 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:16
How to convert Costa Rican colóns to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / CFP Franc
1 CRC0.21829 XPF
5 CRC1.09146 XPF
10 CRC2.18291 XPF
20 CRC4.36582 XPF
50 CRC10.91455 XPF
100 CRC21.82910 XPF
250 CRC54.57275 XPF
500 CRC109.14550 XPF
1000 CRC218.29100 XPF
2000 CRC436.58200 XPF
5000 CRC1,091.45500 XPF
10000 CRC2,182.91000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Costa Rican Colón
1 XPF4.58105 CRC
5 XPF22.90525 CRC
10 XPF45.81050 CRC
20 XPF91.62100 CRC
50 XPF229.05250 CRC
100 XPF458.10500 CRC
250 XPF1,145.26250 CRC
500 XPF2,290.52500 CRC
1000 XPF4,581.05000 CRC
2000 XPF9,162.10000 CRC
5000 XPF22,905.25000 CRC
10000 XPF45,810.50000 CRC