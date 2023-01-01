Costa Rican colóns to Zambian kwacha today

Convert CRC to ZMW at the real exchange rate

1000 crc
43.54 zmw

1.00000 CRC = 0.04354 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87421.0861590.38851.494161.676670.964818.7358
1 GBP1.143911.24245103.3961.709181.917951.1036421.4319
1 USD0.920650.804861183.21921.375651.543690.888317.2497
1 INR0.01106340.009671580.012016510.01653040.01854960.01067420.20728

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Zambian kwacha

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZMW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to ZMW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Costa Rican colón

CRC to USD

CRC to EUR

CRC to GBP

CRC to INR

CRC to JPY

CRC to RUB

CRC to AUD

CRC to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / ZMW
1 CRC0.04354 ZMW
5 CRC0.21770 ZMW
10 CRC0.43540 ZMW
20 CRC0.87080 ZMW
50 CRC2.17699 ZMW
100 CRC4.35399 ZMW
250 CRC10.88498 ZMW
500 CRC21.76995 ZMW
1000 CRC43.53990 ZMW
2000 CRC87.07980 ZMW
5000 CRC217.69950 ZMW
10000 CRC435.39900 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Costa Rican Colón
1 ZMW22.96740 CRC
5 ZMW114.83700 CRC
10 ZMW229.67400 CRC
20 ZMW459.34800 CRC
50 ZMW1148.37000 CRC
100 ZMW2296.74000 CRC
250 ZMW5741.85000 CRC
500 ZMW11483.70000 CRC
1000 ZMW22967.40000 CRC
2000 ZMW45934.80000 CRC
5000 ZMW114837.00000 CRC
10000 ZMW229674.00000 CRC