1 thousand Zambian kwacha to Costa Rican colóns

Convert ZMW to CRC at the real exchange rate

1,000 zmw
20,140.80 crc

1.00000 ZMW = 20.14080 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.859711.0949591.02441.463131.632670.92882518.4424
1 GBP1.1631811.27365105.881.701911.899131.0803921.4522
1 USD0.913250.785145183.13111.336251.491090.8482516.8431
1 INR0.01098610.009444660.012029210.0160740.01793660.01020380.202609

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Zambian kwacha to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZMW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZMW to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Zambian kwacha

ZMW to USD

ZMW to EUR

ZMW to CAD

ZMW to SGD

ZMW to AUD

ZMW to INR

ZMW to GBP

ZMW to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates ZMW / Costa Rican Colón
1 ZMW20.14080 CRC
5 ZMW100.70400 CRC
10 ZMW201.40800 CRC
20 ZMW402.81600 CRC
50 ZMW1007.04000 CRC
100 ZMW2014.08000 CRC
250 ZMW5035.20000 CRC
500 ZMW10070.40000 CRC
1000 ZMW20140.80000 CRC
2000 ZMW40281.60000 CRC
5000 ZMW100704.00000 CRC
10000 ZMW201408.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / ZMW
1 CRC0.04965 ZMW
5 CRC0.24825 ZMW
10 CRC0.49650 ZMW
20 CRC0.99301 ZMW
50 CRC2.48252 ZMW
100 CRC4.96504 ZMW
250 CRC12.41260 ZMW
500 CRC24.82520 ZMW
1000 CRC49.65040 ZMW
2000 CRC99.30080 ZMW
5000 CRC248.25200 ZMW
10000 CRC496.50400 ZMW