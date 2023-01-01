Costa Rican colóns to Danish kroner today

Convert CRC to DKK at the real exchange rate

1000 crc
12.95 dkk

1.00000 CRC = 0.01295 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:40
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87421.086390.39061.494311.676520.964818.7231
1 GBP1.143911.2426103.3961.709321.917741.1036421.4171
1 USD0.920550.804764183.20961.37561.543330.8881517.2357
1 INR0.01106310.009671530.012017810.01653170.01854750.01067360.207136

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Costa Rican colón

CRC to USD

CRC to EUR

CRC to GBP

CRC to INR

CRC to JPY

CRC to RUB

CRC to AUD

CRC to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Danish Krone
1 CRC0.01295 DKK
5 CRC0.06473 DKK
10 CRC0.12946 DKK
20 CRC0.25892 DKK
50 CRC0.64729 DKK
100 CRC1.29459 DKK
250 CRC3.23647 DKK
500 CRC6.47295 DKK
1000 CRC12.94590 DKK
2000 CRC25.89180 DKK
5000 CRC64.72950 DKK
10000 CRC129.45900 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Costa Rican Colón
1 DKK77.24430 CRC
5 DKK386.22150 CRC
10 DKK772.44300 CRC
20 DKK1544.88600 CRC
50 DKK3862.21500 CRC
100 DKK7724.43000 CRC
250 DKK19311.07500 CRC
500 DKK38622.15000 CRC
1000 DKK77244.30000 CRC
2000 DKK154488.60000 CRC
5000 DKK386221.50000 CRC
10000 DKK772443.00000 CRC