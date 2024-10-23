10 thousand Danish kroner to Costa Rican colóns

Convert DKK to CRC at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = ₡74.75 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:12
DKK to CRC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CRC
1 DKK to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High78.161278.9228
Low74.572574.5725
Average76.190376.8178
Change-2.99%-2.44%
1 DKK to CRC stats

The performance of DKK to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 78.1612 and a 30 day low of 74.5725. This means the 30 day average was 76.1903. The change for DKK to CRC was -2.99.

The performance of DKK to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 78.9228 and a 90 day low of 74.5725. This means the 90 day average was 76.8178. The change for DKK to CRC was -2.44.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Costa Rican Colón
1 DKK74.74900 CRC
5 DKK373.74500 CRC
10 DKK747.49000 CRC
20 DKK1,494.98000 CRC
50 DKK3,737.45000 CRC
100 DKK7,474.90000 CRC
250 DKK18,687.25000 CRC
500 DKK37,374.50000 CRC
1000 DKK74,749.00000 CRC
2000 DKK149,498.00000 CRC
5000 DKK373,745.00000 CRC
10000 DKK747,490.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Danish Krone
1 CRC0.01338 DKK
5 CRC0.06689 DKK
10 CRC0.13378 DKK
20 CRC0.26756 DKK
50 CRC0.66891 DKK
100 CRC1.33781 DKK
250 CRC3.34453 DKK
500 CRC6.68905 DKK
1000 CRC13.37810 DKK
2000 CRC26.75620 DKK
5000 CRC66.89050 DKK
10000 CRC133.78100 DKK