Costa Rican colóns to Uzbekistan soms today

Convert CRC to UZS at the real exchange rate

1000 crc
23109.80 uzs

1.00000 CRC = 23.10980 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:51
How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Uzbekistan soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to UZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Uzbekistan Som
1 CRC23.10980 UZS
5 CRC115.54900 UZS
10 CRC231.09800 UZS
20 CRC462.19600 UZS
50 CRC1155.49000 UZS
100 CRC2310.98000 UZS
250 CRC5777.45000 UZS
500 CRC11554.90000 UZS
1000 CRC23109.80000 UZS
2000 CRC46219.60000 UZS
5000 CRC115549.00000 UZS
10000 CRC231098.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Costa Rican Colón
1 UZS0.04327 CRC
5 UZS0.21636 CRC
10 UZS0.43272 CRC
20 UZS0.86543 CRC
50 UZS2.16359 CRC
100 UZS4.32717 CRC
250 UZS10.81793 CRC
500 UZS21.63585 CRC
1000 UZS43.27170 CRC
2000 UZS86.54340 CRC
5000 UZS216.35850 CRC
10000 UZS432.71700 CRC