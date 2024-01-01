2,000 Uzbekistan soms to Costa Rican colóns

Convert UZS to CRC at the real exchange rate

so'm1.000 UZS = ₡0.04021 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UZS to CRC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CRC
1 UZS to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04090.0419
Low0.04010.0401
Average0.04050.0410
Change-1.00%-3.94%
View full history

1 UZS to CRC stats

The performance of UZS to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0409 and a 30 day low of 0.0401. This means the 30 day average was 0.0405. The change for UZS to CRC was -1.00.

The performance of UZS to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0419 and a 90 day low of 0.0401. This means the 90 day average was 0.0410. The change for UZS to CRC was -3.94.

Track market ratesView UZS to CRC chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.08291.031.51.6320.93721.463
1 GBP1.19811.297109.0851.7971.9561.12325.72
1 USD0.9240.771184.0961.3861.5080.86619.828
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Uzbekistan soms to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UZS to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Uzbekistan soms

UZS to USD

UZS to EUR

UZS to GBP

UZS to INR

UZS to JPY

UZS to RUB

UZS to AUD

UZS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Costa Rican Colón
1 UZS0.04021 CRC
5 UZS0.20106 CRC
10 UZS0.40211 CRC
20 UZS0.80422 CRC
50 UZS2.01056 CRC
100 UZS4.02112 CRC
250 UZS10.05280 CRC
500 UZS20.10560 CRC
1000 UZS40.21120 CRC
2000 UZS80.42240 CRC
5000 UZS201.05600 CRC
10000 UZS402.11200 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Uzbekistan Som
1 CRC24.86870 UZS
5 CRC124.34350 UZS
10 CRC248.68700 UZS
20 CRC497.37400 UZS
50 CRC1,243.43500 UZS
100 CRC2,486.87000 UZS
250 CRC6,217.17500 UZS
500 CRC12,434.35000 UZS
1000 CRC24,868.70000 UZS
2000 CRC49,737.40000 UZS
5000 CRC124,343.50000 UZS
10000 CRC248,687.00000 UZS