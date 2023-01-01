Costa Rican colóns to Guatemalan quetzals today

Convert CRC to GTQ at the real exchange rate

1000 crc
14.76 gtq

1.00000 CRC = 0.01476 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:41
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87431.086490.39891.494231.676410.9646518.7271
1 GBP1.1437711.24275103.4091.709281.917681.1033421.4223
1 USD0.920450.804667183.20961.37541.543090.88817.2378
1 INR0.01106210.009670360.012017810.01652930.01854460.01067180.207161

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Costa Rican colón

CRC to USD

CRC to EUR

CRC to GBP

CRC to INR

CRC to JPY

CRC to RUB

CRC to AUD

CRC to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 CRC0.01476 GTQ
5 CRC0.07382 GTQ
10 CRC0.14763 GTQ
20 CRC0.29526 GTQ
50 CRC0.73816 GTQ
100 CRC1.47631 GTQ
250 CRC3.69077 GTQ
500 CRC7.38155 GTQ
1000 CRC14.76310 GTQ
2000 CRC29.52620 GTQ
5000 CRC73.81550 GTQ
10000 CRC147.63100 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Costa Rican Colón
1 GTQ67.73630 CRC
5 GTQ338.68150 CRC
10 GTQ677.36300 CRC
20 GTQ1354.72600 CRC
50 GTQ3386.81500 CRC
100 GTQ6773.63000 CRC
250 GTQ16934.07500 CRC
500 GTQ33868.15000 CRC
1000 GTQ67736.30000 CRC
2000 GTQ135472.60000 CRC
5000 GTQ338681.50000 CRC
10000 GTQ677363.00000 CRC