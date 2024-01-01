Costa Rican colóns to Guatemalan quetzals today

Convert CRC to GTQ at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
14.80 gtq

₡1.000 CRC = Q0.01480 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

CRC to GTQ conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 CRC to GTQLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01480.0153
Low0.01450.0145
Average0.01470.0149
Change0.10%-3.35%
View full history

1 CRC to GTQ stats

The performance of CRC to GTQ in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0148 and a 30 day low of 0.0145. This means the 30 day average was 0.0147. The change for CRC to GTQ was 0.10.

The performance of CRC to GTQ in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0153 and a 90 day low of 0.0145. This means the 90 day average was 0.0149. The change for CRC to GTQ was -3.35.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Costa Rican colón

CRC to USD

CRC to EUR

CRC to GBP

CRC to INR

CRC to JPY

CRC to RUB

CRC to AUD

CRC to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 CRC0.01480 GTQ
5 CRC0.07401 GTQ
10 CRC0.14802 GTQ
20 CRC0.29603 GTQ
50 CRC0.74009 GTQ
100 CRC1.48017 GTQ
250 CRC3.70042 GTQ
500 CRC7.40085 GTQ
1000 CRC14.80170 GTQ
2000 CRC29.60340 GTQ
5000 CRC74.00850 GTQ
10000 CRC148.01700 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Costa Rican Colón
1 GTQ67.55980 CRC
5 GTQ337.79900 CRC
10 GTQ675.59800 CRC
20 GTQ1,351.19600 CRC
50 GTQ3,377.99000 CRC
100 GTQ6,755.98000 CRC
250 GTQ16,889.95000 CRC
500 GTQ33,779.90000 CRC
1000 GTQ67,559.80000 CRC
2000 GTQ135,119.60000 CRC
5000 GTQ337,799.00000 CRC
10000 GTQ675,598.00000 CRC