500 Guatemalan quetzals to Costa Rican colóns

Convert GTQ to CRC at the real exchange rate

500 gtq
34,115.50 crc

1.00000 GTQ = 68.23100 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:47 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

GTQ to CRC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GTQ → 0 CRC
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86781.048887.25031.439481.661860.9658518.5042
1GBP1.1523411.2086100.5441.65881.915071.1129921.3236
1USD0.95350.827404183.19061.37251.584530.920917.6432
1INR0.01146130.009945880.012020610.01649830.0190470.01106980.212082

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guatemalan quetzals

GTQ to USD

GTQ to EUR

GTQ to GBP

GTQ to INR

GTQ to JPY

GTQ to RUB

GTQ to AUD

GTQ to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Costa Rican Colón
1 GTQ68.23100 CRC
5 GTQ341.15500 CRC
10 GTQ682.31000 CRC
20 GTQ1364.62000 CRC
50 GTQ3411.55000 CRC
100 GTQ6823.10000 CRC
250 GTQ17057.75000 CRC
500 GTQ34115.50000 CRC
1000 GTQ68231.00000 CRC
2000 GTQ136462.00000 CRC
5000 GTQ341155.00000 CRC
10000 GTQ682310.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 CRC0.01466 GTQ
5 CRC0.07328 GTQ
10 CRC0.14656 GTQ
20 CRC0.29312 GTQ
50 CRC0.73281 GTQ
100 CRC1.46561 GTQ
250 CRC3.66403 GTQ
500 CRC7.32805 GTQ
1000 CRC14.65610 GTQ
2000 CRC29.31220 GTQ
5000 CRC73.28050 GTQ
10000 CRC146.56100 GTQ