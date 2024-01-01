Convert GTQ to CRC at the real exchange rate

1 thousand Guatemalan quetzals to Costa Rican colóns

1,000 gtq
67,405.90 crc

Q1.000 GTQ = ₡67.41 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:14
How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Costa Rican Colón
1 GTQ67.40590 CRC
5 GTQ337.02950 CRC
10 GTQ674.05900 CRC
20 GTQ1,348.11800 CRC
50 GTQ3,370.29500 CRC
100 GTQ6,740.59000 CRC
250 GTQ16,851.47500 CRC
500 GTQ33,702.95000 CRC
1000 GTQ67,405.90000 CRC
2000 GTQ134,811.80000 CRC
5000 GTQ337,029.50000 CRC
10000 GTQ674,059.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 CRC0.01484 GTQ
5 CRC0.07418 GTQ
10 CRC0.14836 GTQ
20 CRC0.29671 GTQ
50 CRC0.74178 GTQ
100 CRC1.48355 GTQ
250 CRC3.70888 GTQ
500 CRC7.41775 GTQ
1000 CRC14.83550 GTQ
2000 CRC29.67100 GTQ
5000 CRC74.17750 GTQ
10000 CRC148.35500 GTQ