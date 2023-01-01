Costa Rican colóns to Kyrgystani soms today

Convert CRC to KGS at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
168.03 kgs

1.00000 CRC = 0.16803 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:43
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874251.0863590.39471.494221.676470.964718.7288
1 GBP1.1438411.24255103.3921.709071.917521.1034621.4217
1 USD0.920550.804797183.20961.375451.543210.888117.2401
1 INR0.01106260.009671920.012017810.01652990.01854610.0106730.207189

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Kyrgystani Som
1 CRC0.16803 KGS
5 CRC0.84014 KGS
10 CRC1.68027 KGS
20 CRC3.36054 KGS
50 CRC8.40135 KGS
100 CRC16.80270 KGS
250 CRC42.00675 KGS
500 CRC84.01350 KGS
1000 CRC168.02700 KGS
2000 CRC336.05400 KGS
5000 CRC840.13500 KGS
10000 CRC1680.27000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Costa Rican Colón
1 KGS5.95144 CRC
5 KGS29.75720 CRC
10 KGS59.51440 CRC
20 KGS119.02880 CRC
50 KGS297.57200 CRC
100 KGS595.14400 CRC
250 KGS1487.86000 CRC
500 KGS2975.72000 CRC
1000 KGS5951.44000 CRC
2000 KGS11902.88000 CRC
5000 KGS29757.20000 CRC
10000 KGS59514.40000 CRC