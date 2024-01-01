Costa Rican colóns to Kyrgystani soms today

Convert CRC to KGS at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
161.20 kgs

₡1.000 CRC = Лв0.1612 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:23
CRC to KGS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CRC to KGSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.16400.1747
Low0.16000.1600
Average0.16160.1662
Change-1.59%-7.74%
1 CRC to KGS stats

The performance of CRC to KGS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1640 and a 30 day low of 0.1600. This means the 30 day average was 0.1616. The change for CRC to KGS was -1.59.

The performance of CRC to KGS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1747 and a 90 day low of 0.1600. This means the 90 day average was 0.1662. The change for CRC to KGS was -7.74.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Kyrgystani Som
1 CRC0.16120 KGS
5 CRC0.80599 KGS
10 CRC1.61198 KGS
20 CRC3.22396 KGS
50 CRC8.05990 KGS
100 CRC16.11980 KGS
250 CRC40.29950 KGS
500 CRC80.59900 KGS
1000 CRC161.19800 KGS
2000 CRC322.39600 KGS
5000 CRC805.99000 KGS
10000 CRC1,611.98000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Costa Rican Colón
1 KGS6.20355 CRC
5 KGS31.01775 CRC
10 KGS62.03550 CRC
20 KGS124.07100 CRC
50 KGS310.17750 CRC
100 KGS620.35500 CRC
250 KGS1,550.88750 CRC
500 KGS3,101.77500 CRC
1000 KGS6,203.55000 CRC
2000 KGS12,407.10000 CRC
5000 KGS31,017.75000 CRC
10000 KGS62,035.50000 CRC