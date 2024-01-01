5 Kyrgystani soms to Costa Rican colóns

Convert KGS to CRC at the real exchange rate

5 kgs
28.89 crc

1.00000 KGS = 5.77759 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:27
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani soms

KGS to USD

KGS to GBP

KGS to CAD

KGS to AUD

KGS to EUR

KGS to INR

KGS to AED

KGS to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Costa Rican Colón
1 KGS5.77759 CRC
5 KGS28.88795 CRC
10 KGS57.77590 CRC
20 KGS115.55180 CRC
50 KGS288.87950 CRC
100 KGS577.75900 CRC
250 KGS1444.39750 CRC
500 KGS2888.79500 CRC
1000 KGS5777.59000 CRC
2000 KGS11555.18000 CRC
5000 KGS28887.95000 CRC
10000 KGS57775.90000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Kyrgystani Som
1 CRC0.17308 KGS
5 CRC0.86541 KGS
10 CRC1.73083 KGS
20 CRC3.46166 KGS
50 CRC8.65415 KGS
100 CRC17.30830 KGS
250 CRC43.27075 KGS
500 CRC86.54150 KGS
1000 CRC173.08300 KGS
2000 CRC346.16600 KGS
5000 CRC865.41500 KGS
10000 CRC1730.83000 KGS