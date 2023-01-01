Costa Rican colóns to Botswanan pulas today

Convert CRC to BWP at the real exchange rate

1000 crc
25.36 bwp

1.00000 CRC = 0.02536 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:38
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87421.086490.40051.494291.676410.9647518.7205
1 GBP1.143911.2427103.4061.709271.91761.1035821.4138
1 USD0.920450.804699183.21111.375451.543090.88817.2317
1 INR0.01106190.009670580.012017610.01652960.01854430.01067170.207084

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Costa Rican colón

CRC to USD

CRC to EUR

CRC to GBP

CRC to INR

CRC to JPY

CRC to RUB

CRC to AUD

CRC to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Botswanan Pula
1 CRC0.02536 BWP
5 CRC0.12680 BWP
10 CRC0.25359 BWP
20 CRC0.50718 BWP
50 CRC1.26796 BWP
100 CRC2.53592 BWP
250 CRC6.33980 BWP
500 CRC12.67960 BWP
1000 CRC25.35920 BWP
2000 CRC50.71840 BWP
5000 CRC126.79600 BWP
10000 CRC253.59200 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Costa Rican Colón
1 BWP39.43340 CRC
5 BWP197.16700 CRC
10 BWP394.33400 CRC
20 BWP788.66800 CRC
50 BWP1971.67000 CRC
100 BWP3943.34000 CRC
250 BWP9858.35000 CRC
500 BWP19716.70000 CRC
1000 BWP39433.40000 CRC
2000 BWP78866.80000 CRC
5000 BWP197167.00000 CRC
10000 BWP394334.00000 CRC