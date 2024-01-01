Costa Rican colóns to Botswanan pulas today

Convert CRC to BWP at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
27.28 bwp

1.000 CRC = 0.02728 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:02
How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Botswanan Pula
1 CRC0.02728 BWP
5 CRC0.13638 BWP
10 CRC0.27275 BWP
20 CRC0.54550 BWP
50 CRC1.36376 BWP
100 CRC2.72751 BWP
250 CRC6.81878 BWP
500 CRC13.63755 BWP
1000 CRC27.27510 BWP
2000 CRC54.55020 BWP
5000 CRC136.37550 BWP
10000 CRC272.75100 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Costa Rican Colón
1 BWP36.66340 CRC
5 BWP183.31700 CRC
10 BWP366.63400 CRC
20 BWP733.26800 CRC
50 BWP1,833.17000 CRC
100 BWP3,666.34000 CRC
250 BWP9,165.85000 CRC
500 BWP18,331.70000 CRC
1000 BWP36,663.40000 CRC
2000 BWP73,326.80000 CRC
5000 BWP183,317.00000 CRC
10000 BWP366,634.00000 CRC