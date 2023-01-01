Costa Rican colóns to Maldivian rufiyaas today

Convert CRC to MVR at the real exchange rate

1000 crc
29.09 mvr

1.00000 CRC = 0.02909 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:46
How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 CRC0.02909 MVR
5 CRC0.14545 MVR
10 CRC0.29090 MVR
20 CRC0.58179 MVR
50 CRC1.45447 MVR
100 CRC2.90895 MVR
250 CRC7.27238 MVR
500 CRC14.54475 MVR
1000 CRC29.08950 MVR
2000 CRC58.17900 MVR
5000 CRC145.44750 MVR
10000 CRC290.89500 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Costa Rican Colón
1 MVR34.37660 CRC
5 MVR171.88300 CRC
10 MVR343.76600 CRC
20 MVR687.53200 CRC
50 MVR1718.83000 CRC
100 MVR3437.66000 CRC
250 MVR8594.15000 CRC
500 MVR17188.30000 CRC
1000 MVR34376.60000 CRC
2000 MVR68753.20000 CRC
5000 MVR171883.00000 CRC
10000 MVR343766.00000 CRC