Costa Rican colóns to Bermudan dollars today

Convert CRC to BMD at the real exchange rate

1000 crc
1.89 bmd

1.00000 CRC = 0.00189 BMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:39
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Bermudan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to BMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Bermudan Dollar
1 CRC0.00189 BMD
5 CRC0.00943 BMD
10 CRC0.01885 BMD
20 CRC0.03771 BMD
50 CRC0.09427 BMD
100 CRC0.18855 BMD
250 CRC0.47137 BMD
500 CRC0.94273 BMD
1000 CRC1.88546 BMD
2000 CRC3.77092 BMD
5000 CRC9.42730 BMD
10000 CRC18.85460 BMD
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Costa Rican Colón
1 BMD530.37500 CRC
5 BMD2651.87500 CRC
10 BMD5303.75000 CRC
20 BMD10607.50000 CRC
50 BMD26518.75000 CRC
100 BMD53037.50000 CRC
250 BMD132593.75000 CRC
500 BMD265187.50000 CRC
1000 BMD530375.00000 CRC
2000 BMD1060750.00000 CRC
5000 BMD2651875.00000 CRC
10000 BMD5303750.00000 CRC