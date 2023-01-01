Costa Rican colóns to Bulgarian levs today

Convert CRC to BGN at the real exchange rate

1000 crc
3.39 bgn

1.00000 CRC = 0.00339 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:38
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Bulgarian Lev
1 CRC0.00339 BGN
5 CRC0.01697 BGN
10 CRC0.03394 BGN
20 CRC0.06789 BGN
50 CRC0.16972 BGN
100 CRC0.33944 BGN
250 CRC0.84860 BGN
500 CRC1.69720 BGN
1000 CRC3.39439 BGN
2000 CRC6.78878 BGN
5000 CRC16.97195 BGN
10000 CRC33.94390 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Costa Rican Colón
1 BGN294.60400 CRC
5 BGN1473.02000 CRC
10 BGN2946.04000 CRC
20 BGN5892.08000 CRC
50 BGN14730.20000 CRC
100 BGN29460.40000 CRC
250 BGN73651.00000 CRC
500 BGN147302.00000 CRC
1000 BGN294604.00000 CRC
2000 BGN589208.00000 CRC
5000 BGN1473020.00000 CRC
10000 BGN2946040.00000 CRC