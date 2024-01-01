Costa Rican colóns to Bulgarian levs today

Convert CRC to BGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
3.59 bgn

1.000 CRC = 0.003594 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:02
How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Bulgarian Lev
1 CRC0.00359 BGN
5 CRC0.01797 BGN
10 CRC0.03594 BGN
20 CRC0.07188 BGN
50 CRC0.17971 BGN
100 CRC0.35942 BGN
250 CRC0.89855 BGN
500 CRC1.79709 BGN
1000 CRC3.59418 BGN
2000 CRC7.18836 BGN
5000 CRC17.97090 BGN
10000 CRC35.94180 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Costa Rican Colón
1 BGN278.22800 CRC
5 BGN1,391.14000 CRC
10 BGN2,782.28000 CRC
20 BGN5,564.56000 CRC
50 BGN13,911.40000 CRC
100 BGN27,822.80000 CRC
250 BGN69,557.00000 CRC
500 BGN139,114.00000 CRC
1000 BGN278,228.00000 CRC
2000 BGN556,456.00000 CRC
5000 BGN1,391,140.00000 CRC
10000 BGN2,782,280.00000 CRC