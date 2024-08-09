10 Bulgarian levs to Costa Rican colóns

Convert BGN to CRC at the real exchange rate

10 bgn
2,957.91 crc

лв1.000 BGN = ₡295.8 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:31
BGN to CRC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High295.7990295.9380
Low290.0290281.9070
Average292.7873289.8528
Change1.61%4.93%
1 BGN to CRC stats

The performance of BGN to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 295.7990 and a 30 day low of 290.0290. This means the 30 day average was 292.7873. The change for BGN to CRC was 1.61.

The performance of BGN to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 295.9380 and a 90 day low of 281.9070. This means the 90 day average was 289.8528. The change for BGN to CRC was 4.93.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Costa Rican Colón
1 BGN295.79100 CRC
5 BGN1,478.95500 CRC
10 BGN2,957.91000 CRC
20 BGN5,915.82000 CRC
50 BGN14,789.55000 CRC
100 BGN29,579.10000 CRC
250 BGN73,947.75000 CRC
500 BGN147,895.50000 CRC
1000 BGN295,791.00000 CRC
2000 BGN591,582.00000 CRC
5000 BGN1,478,955.00000 CRC
10000 BGN2,957,910.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Bulgarian Lev
1 CRC0.00338 BGN
5 CRC0.01690 BGN
10 CRC0.03381 BGN
20 CRC0.06762 BGN
50 CRC0.16904 BGN
100 CRC0.33808 BGN
250 CRC0.84519 BGN
500 CRC1.69039 BGN
1000 CRC3.38077 BGN
2000 CRC6.76154 BGN
5000 CRC16.90385 BGN
10000 CRC33.80770 BGN