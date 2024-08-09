Bulgarian lev to Costa Rican colóns exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Costa Rican colóns is currently 295.799 today, reflecting a 0.076% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a 1.257% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Costa Rican colóns has fluctuated between a high of 296.068 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 292.119 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.628% increase in value.