Costa Rican colóns to Bulgarian levs today

Convert CRC to BGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
3.42 bgn

₡1.000 CRC = лв0.003423 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CRC to BGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CRC to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00340.0036
Low0.00340.0034
Average0.00340.0035
Change-0.59%-4.38%
1 CRC to BGN stats

The performance of CRC to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0034 and a 30 day low of 0.0034. This means the 30 day average was 0.0034. The change for CRC to BGN was -0.59.

The performance of CRC to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0036 and a 90 day low of 0.0034. This means the 90 day average was 0.0035. The change for CRC to BGN was -4.38.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Bulgarian Lev
1 CRC0.00342 BGN
5 CRC0.01712 BGN
10 CRC0.03423 BGN
20 CRC0.06847 BGN
50 CRC0.17116 BGN
100 CRC0.34233 BGN
250 CRC0.85582 BGN
500 CRC1.71163 BGN
1000 CRC3.42326 BGN
2000 CRC6.84652 BGN
5000 CRC17.11630 BGN
10000 CRC34.23260 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Costa Rican Colón
1 BGN292.11900 CRC
5 BGN1,460.59500 CRC
10 BGN2,921.19000 CRC
20 BGN5,842.38000 CRC
50 BGN14,605.95000 CRC
100 BGN29,211.90000 CRC
250 BGN73,029.75000 CRC
500 BGN146,059.50000 CRC
1000 BGN292,119.00000 CRC
2000 BGN584,238.00000 CRC
5000 BGN1,460,595.00000 CRC
10000 BGN2,921,190.00000 CRC