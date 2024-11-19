20 Bulgarian levs to Costa Rican colóns

Convert BGN to CRC at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = ₡275.2 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:55
BGN to CRC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CRC
1 BGN to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High286.3880301.0070
Low274.1060274.1060
Average281.7447289.4971
Change-3.84%-7.20%
1 BGN to CRC stats

The performance of BGN to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 286.3880 and a 30 day low of 274.1060. This means the 30 day average was 281.7447. The change for BGN to CRC was -3.84.

The performance of BGN to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 301.0070 and a 90 day low of 274.1060. This means the 90 day average was 289.4971. The change for BGN to CRC was -7.20.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Costa Rican Colón
1 BGN275.24800 CRC
5 BGN1,376.24000 CRC
10 BGN2,752.48000 CRC
20 BGN5,504.96000 CRC
50 BGN13,762.40000 CRC
100 BGN27,524.80000 CRC
250 BGN68,812.00000 CRC
500 BGN137,624.00000 CRC
1000 BGN275,248.00000 CRC
2000 BGN550,496.00000 CRC
5000 BGN1,376,240.00000 CRC
10000 BGN2,752,480.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Bulgarian Lev
1 CRC0.00363 BGN
5 CRC0.01817 BGN
10 CRC0.03633 BGN
20 CRC0.07266 BGN
50 CRC0.18165 BGN
100 CRC0.36331 BGN
250 CRC0.90827 BGN
500 CRC1.81654 BGN
1000 CRC3.63308 BGN
2000 CRC7.26616 BGN
5000 CRC18.16540 BGN
10000 CRC36.33080 BGN