10 Costa Rican colóns to Bulgarian levs

Convert CRC to BGN at the real exchange rate

10 crc
0.04 bgn

1.00000 CRC = 0.00352 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to BGN rate and how it's changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Bulgarian Lev
1 CRC0.00352 BGN
5 CRC0.01758 BGN
10 CRC0.03515 BGN
20 CRC0.07030 BGN
50 CRC0.17575 BGN
100 CRC0.35151 BGN
250 CRC0.87877 BGN
500 CRC1.75753 BGN
1000 CRC3.51507 BGN
2000 CRC7.03014 BGN
5000 CRC17.57535 BGN
10000 CRC35.15070 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Costa Rican Colón
1 BGN284.49000 CRC
5 BGN1422.45000 CRC
10 BGN2844.90000 CRC
20 BGN5689.80000 CRC
50 BGN14224.50000 CRC
100 BGN28449.00000 CRC
250 BGN71122.50000 CRC
500 BGN142245.00000 CRC
1000 BGN284490.00000 CRC
2000 BGN568980.00000 CRC
5000 BGN1422450.00000 CRC
10000 BGN2844900.00000 CRC