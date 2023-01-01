Costa Rican colóns to Eswatini Emalangeni today

Convert CRC to SZL at the real exchange rate

1000 crc
34.61 szl

1.00000 CRC = 0.03461 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87431.085990.36771.49421.676680.964818.7328
1 GBP1.1437711.24205103.3621.709061.917781.1035121.4265
1 USD0.92090.805121183.21921.3761.544040.888517.2509
1 INR0.01106590.00967470.012016510.01653460.01855390.01067660.207295

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Eswatini Emalangeni

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SZL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to SZL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Costa Rican colón

CRC to USD

CRC to EUR

CRC to GBP

CRC to INR

CRC to JPY

CRC to RUB

CRC to AUD

CRC to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Swazi Lilangeni
1 CRC0.03461 SZL
5 CRC0.17307 SZL
10 CRC0.34614 SZL
20 CRC0.69228 SZL
50 CRC1.73071 SZL
100 CRC3.46142 SZL
250 CRC8.65355 SZL
500 CRC17.30710 SZL
1000 CRC34.61420 SZL
2000 CRC69.22840 SZL
5000 CRC173.07100 SZL
10000 CRC346.14200 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Costa Rican Colón
1 SZL28.88990 CRC
5 SZL144.44950 CRC
10 SZL288.89900 CRC
20 SZL577.79800 CRC
50 SZL1444.49500 CRC
100 SZL2888.99000 CRC
250 SZL7222.47500 CRC
500 SZL14444.95000 CRC
1000 SZL28889.90000 CRC
2000 SZL57779.80000 CRC
5000 SZL144449.50000 CRC
10000 SZL288899.00000 CRC