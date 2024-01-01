Costa Rican colóns to Eswatini Emalangeni today

Convert CRC to SZL at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
37.59 szl

1.000 CRC = 0.03759 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:14
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.2481.4741.6630.96618.25
1 GBP1.1711.269105.6221.7251.9471.1321.359
1 USD0.9220.788183.2161.3591.5340.89116.828
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Eswatini Emalangeni

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SZL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to SZL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Costa Rican colón

CRC to USD

CRC to EUR

CRC to GBP

CRC to INR

CRC to JPY

CRC to RUB

CRC to AUD

CRC to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Swazi Lilangeni
1 CRC0.03759 SZL
5 CRC0.18793 SZL
10 CRC0.37586 SZL
20 CRC0.75171 SZL
50 CRC1.87928 SZL
100 CRC3.75856 SZL
250 CRC9.39640 SZL
500 CRC18.79280 SZL
1000 CRC37.58560 SZL
2000 CRC75.17120 SZL
5000 CRC187.92800 SZL
10000 CRC375.85600 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Costa Rican Colón
1 SZL26.60600 CRC
5 SZL133.03000 CRC
10 SZL266.06000 CRC
20 SZL532.12000 CRC
50 SZL1,330.30000 CRC
100 SZL2,660.60000 CRC
250 SZL6,651.50000 CRC
500 SZL13,303.00000 CRC
1000 SZL26,606.00000 CRC
2000 SZL53,212.00000 CRC
5000 SZL133,030.00000 CRC
10000 SZL266,060.00000 CRC