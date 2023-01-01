Costa Rican colóns to Nigerian nairas today

Convert CRC to NGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
1,590.21 ngn

1.00000 CRC = 1.59021 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87421.08690.371.493851.676570.9646518.7269
1 GBP1.143911.24225103.3721.708781.917791.1034721.4212
1 USD0.92080.804991183.21361.375551.543810.8882517.2439
1 INR0.01106560.009673790.012017310.01653040.01855230.01067430.207225

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Costa Rican colón

CRC to USD

CRC to EUR

CRC to GBP

CRC to INR

CRC to JPY

CRC to RUB

CRC to AUD

CRC to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Nigerian Naira
1 CRC1.59021 NGN
5 CRC7.95105 NGN
10 CRC15.90210 NGN
20 CRC31.80420 NGN
50 CRC79.51050 NGN
100 CRC159.02100 NGN
250 CRC397.55250 NGN
500 CRC795.10500 NGN
1000 CRC1590.21000 NGN
2000 CRC3180.42000 NGN
5000 CRC7951.05000 NGN
10000 CRC15902.10000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Costa Rican Colón
1 NGN0.62885 CRC
5 NGN3.14423 CRC
10 NGN6.28846 CRC
20 NGN12.57692 CRC
50 NGN31.44230 CRC
100 NGN62.88460 CRC
250 NGN157.21150 CRC
500 NGN314.42300 CRC
1000 NGN628.84600 CRC
2000 NGN1257.69200 CRC
5000 NGN3144.23000 CRC
10000 NGN6288.46000 CRC