Costa Rican colóns to Egyptian pounds today

Convert CRC to EGP at the real exchange rate

1000 crc
58.31 egp

1.00000 CRC = 0.05831 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:40
How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Egyptian Pound
1 CRC0.05831 EGP
5 CRC0.29154 EGP
10 CRC0.58308 EGP
20 CRC1.16616 EGP
50 CRC2.91539 EGP
100 CRC5.83078 EGP
250 CRC14.57695 EGP
500 CRC29.15390 EGP
1000 CRC58.30780 EGP
2000 CRC116.61560 EGP
5000 CRC291.53900 EGP
10000 CRC583.07800 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Costa Rican Colón
1 EGP17.15040 CRC
5 EGP85.75200 CRC
10 EGP171.50400 CRC
20 EGP343.00800 CRC
50 EGP857.52000 CRC
100 EGP1715.04000 CRC
250 EGP4287.60000 CRC
500 EGP8575.20000 CRC
1000 EGP17150.40000 CRC
2000 EGP34300.80000 CRC
5000 EGP85752.00000 CRC
10000 EGP171504.00000 CRC