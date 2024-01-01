Costa Rican colóns to Egyptian pounds today

Convert CRC to EGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
92.95 egp

₡1.000 CRC = E£0.09295 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CRC to EGP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CRC to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09300.0945
Low0.08990.0890
Average0.09140.0913
Change1.77%-1.62%
View full history

1 CRC to EGP stats

The performance of CRC to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0930 and a 30 day low of 0.0899. This means the 30 day average was 0.0914. The change for CRC to EGP was 1.77.

The performance of CRC to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0945 and a 90 day low of 0.0890. This means the 90 day average was 0.0913. The change for CRC to EGP was -1.62.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Egyptian Pound
1 CRC0.09295 EGP
5 CRC0.46477 EGP
10 CRC0.92954 EGP
20 CRC1.85907 EGP
50 CRC4.64768 EGP
100 CRC9.29535 EGP
250 CRC23.23837 EGP
500 CRC46.47675 EGP
1000 CRC92.95350 EGP
2000 CRC185.90700 EGP
5000 CRC464.76750 EGP
10000 CRC929.53500 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Costa Rican Colón
1 EGP10.75810 CRC
5 EGP53.79050 CRC
10 EGP107.58100 CRC
20 EGP215.16200 CRC
50 EGP537.90500 CRC
100 EGP1,075.81000 CRC
250 EGP2,689.52500 CRC
500 EGP5,379.05000 CRC
1000 EGP10,758.10000 CRC
2000 EGP21,516.20000 CRC
5000 EGP53,790.50000 CRC
10000 EGP107,581.00000 CRC