5 Egyptian pounds to Costa Rican colóns

Convert EGP to CRC at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = ₡10.58 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:31
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

EGP to CRC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CRC
1 EGP to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.781610.9155
Low10.565210.5652
Average10.661710.7018
Change-0.45%-2.94%
View full history

1 EGP to CRC stats

The performance of EGP to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.7816 and a 30 day low of 10.5652. This means the 30 day average was 10.6617. The change for EGP to CRC was -0.45.

The performance of EGP to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.9155 and a 90 day low of 10.5652. This means the 90 day average was 10.7018. The change for EGP to CRC was -2.94.

Track market ratesView EGP to CRC chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9271.3830.771.50284.0793.67334.262
1 EUR1.07811.4910.8311.6290.6493.9636.939
1 CAD0.7230.67110.5571.08660.812.65624.78
1 GBP1.2981.2041.79511.95109.1554.76844.48

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pounds

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Costa Rican Colón
1 EGP10.58220 CRC
5 EGP52.91100 CRC
10 EGP105.82200 CRC
20 EGP211.64400 CRC
50 EGP529.11000 CRC
100 EGP1,058.22000 CRC
250 EGP2,645.55000 CRC
500 EGP5,291.10000 CRC
1000 EGP10,582.20000 CRC
2000 EGP21,164.40000 CRC
5000 EGP52,911.00000 CRC
10000 EGP105,822.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Egyptian Pound
1 CRC0.09450 EGP
5 CRC0.47249 EGP
10 CRC0.94498 EGP
20 CRC1.88996 EGP
50 CRC4.72491 EGP
100 CRC9.44982 EGP
250 CRC23.62455 EGP
500 CRC47.24910 EGP
1000 CRC94.49820 EGP
2000 CRC188.99640 EGP
5000 CRC472.49100 EGP
10000 CRC944.98200 EGP